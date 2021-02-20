Main ceremony of Saka Nankana to be held tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The main ceremony of the Sikh religious festival "Saka Nankana", will be held at Gurdwara Janumasthan, Nankana Sahib, on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest.

According to the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) spokesman, on the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements, including security, accommodations, food have been completed.

The Sikh community will participate in the celebrations with zeal and zest.

The district administration and police had made foolproof security arrangementsfor the guests.