UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Main Ceremony Of Saka Nankana To Be Held Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Main ceremony of Saka Nankana to be held tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The main ceremony of the Sikh religious festival "Saka Nankana", will be held at Gurdwara Janumasthan, Nankana Sahib, on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest.

According to the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) spokesman, on the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements, including security, accommodations, food have been completed.

The Sikh community will participate in the celebrations with zeal and zest.

The district administration and police had made foolproof security arrangementsfor the guests.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Nankana Sahib Sunday All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council calls for providing f ..

20 minutes ago

UAE continues to move forward to establish innovat ..

35 minutes ago

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

1 hour ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

1 hour ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.