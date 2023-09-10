Open Menu

Main Chehlum Procession Ends Peacefully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2023 | 08:40 PM

KARACHI, Sep 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :The main mourning procession was taken out in the metropolis from Nishtar Park on Thursday to observe the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions with due respect and solemnity.

The main procession which emerged from Nishtar Park, passed through its traditional route and peacefully culminated at Husanian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Other small mourning processions were also taken out from other parts of the city earlier in the day, also merged into the main procession.

A traffic diversion plan was issued by the Karachi police for the Day to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The participants of the main mourning procession marched through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khorasan, M.A.Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, and Bolton Market to reach Kharadar.

The main procession of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain ended peacefully as no untoward incident was reported from any area.

All roads leading to the procession route were closed to traffic with the help of containers or heavy vehicles to stop unwanted entry.

Earlier, Director General Rangers (Sindh) Major General Azhar Waqas and SSP City District Police SSP Arif Aziz reviewed the security arrangements for the main procession.

