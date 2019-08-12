Main Eid congregation held at Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of small and big Eid congregations were held in the provincial capital on Monday.

The main congregation was held at Badshahi Mosque where its Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad led the prayer.

Ulema in their sermons, highlighted significance of the day and the philosophy of the sacrifice. Prayers were also offered for progress, prosperity and freedom of the Kashmiris.

A huge number of devotees offered Eid prayer while strict security arrangements were made to ensure foolproof security at Eidgahs, mosques and Imam bargahs.