Main entrance gate of Pakka Qila collapses during renovation

The main entrance gate of the 18th century Pakka Qila fort collapsed along with its structure here on Thursday during an ongoing preservation work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The main entrance gate of the 18th century Pakka Qila fort collapsed along with its structure here on Thursday during an ongoing preservation work.

However, no casualties occurred in the incident.

An official of the Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department, who requested anonymity, told the APP that the gate caved in when the laborers were carrying out the underpinning work.

The official said the gate suddenly fell on the ground followed by collapse of its structure.

The debris was removed from the site to clear the road for movement of the people who live inside the fort.

The official said the technical reason for the collapse would be established by a committee of 5-experts which had been tasked to conduct an inquiry of the incident.

The committee, headed by Director Sindh museum Sher Muhammad Mahar, consists of Naseem Jalbani, Muhammad Tanveer, Sarfaraz Jatoi and Sindhu Chandio as its members.

An official of the district administration, who also requested anonymity, said the engineers preserving the gate apparently did not place a scaffolding under the arch of the main gate which could have prevented the collapse.

The ongoing preservation was being conducted under an Annual Development Plan (ADP) scheme by a private contractor.

Akhtiar Mangi, Executive Engineer of the department's Planning and Development Monitoring Implementation Cell (PDMIC) was supervising the scheme.