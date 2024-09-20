PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The investigating agencies have held a police constable who was the facilitator of suicide blast in the Police Line blast last year.

According to the police, the constable played the role of the main facilitator in the blast incident.

The arrested constable was posted in the Police Line at the time of blast and he assisted the suicide bomber in entering the mosque through police line gate.

It should be noted that 57 people were martyred in the Police Line attack on January 30, 2023, while 127 people sustained injuries.

The arrest of the constable was made on identification of an already held mastermind of the blast.

APP/adi