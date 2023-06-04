Main hit to death by train

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :An unknown man was hit to death by train in a mishap reported near Pervez Elahi Park Mumtazabad railway crossing on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an unknown man was crossing railway track when a train hit behind him.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

Police said that the deceased was seems to be drug addicted while the process of identification was being made, police sources said.