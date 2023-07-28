Open Menu

Main Mourning Procession Of Muharram 9 Emerges From Nishter Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Main mourning procession of Muharram 9 emerges from Nishter Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The main mourning procession of Muharram 09, 1445 AH was taken out amid stern security arrangements from Nishter Park here on Friday.

The main procession is led by Shabbar Raza Zaidi while the scouts of Pak Haidery Scouts also assisting the police and rangers in the security arrangements.

Earlier, a Majlis was held at the Nishtar Park, under the foolproof security arrangements by the law enforcers.

After emerging from Nishter Park, the participants of the procession offered Namaz-e-Zoharain at the Imambargah Ali Raza – M.A.Jinnah road here.

Later, the procession proceeded to its traditional route towards Mansfield Street while after passing through, Preddy Street, Tibet Centre, again M.A.Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road it is scheduled to culminate at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah Kharadar here.

Strict security measures have been made by police and rangers for the participants of the procession. The route of main procession was checked and cleared by the bomb disposal squad.

All the small lanes and connecting roads linked to the route of procession were blocked with containers and other obstacles to stop the unwanted entry.

Alternate routes were already issued by the Karachi Traffic police to facilitate the people to continue their journey towards their respective destinations.

No vehicle is allowed to come, go or park on the route of main mourning procession while the monitoring is also being performed with close circuit cameras.

