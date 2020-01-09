UrduPoint.com
Main Murree Road Cleared For All Sorts Of Traffic: GDA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:18 PM

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Thursday opened main Murree road for all sorts of vehicular traffic which was blocked due to the heavy snowfall

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Thursday opened main Murree road for all sorts of vehicular traffic which was blocked due to the heavy snowfall.

This was stated by the GDA Director Raza Habeeb while talking to media here. He further said the provincial government was taking measures for the development of tourism and soon would start many projects in Galyat.

Raza Habeeb while replying to a question said that a large number of tourists had reached Galyat to enjoy the live snowfall and we have also tried to keep main Murree road open for traffic to facilitate the tourists and locals as well.

He informed that purchase of new and modern snow clearing machinery was in process which would be used in difficult areas where heavy machinery could not approach.

Two modern snow motorcycles had been purchased which would provide help to the tourists and also deliver first aid on narrow paths.

He said a snow festival would be started soon for the promotion of tourism in Galyat and preparations in that regard had been started in the light of KP government directives, the director said.

Raza Habeeb advised the drivers to drive slow, use tire chains to avoid accidents and also avoid travel in the dark as the roads become slippery after heavy snowfall. The tourists could contact GDA emergency lines 24/7 in case of any emergency.

