Main objective of incompetent league to get away from electoral reforms: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said main objective of the incompetent league was to get away from electoral reforms.

While reacting to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, the SAPM said that nowadays the incompetents were taking refuge of minor things.

He said that the incompetent league ruined the country's economy due to their incompetence and now they were chanting about inflation.

Gill said those incompetence were assigned duty to make daily propaganda against the government. Those who had spent health budget on Metro bus service for their kickbacks were making propaganda, he added.

The SAPM said that PML-N had mortgaged the country in 2018 by pushing it in quagmire of debts.