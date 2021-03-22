Main Pakistan Day ceremony planned at Katchery Chowk

The main Pakistan Day ceremony would be held at Katcjhery Chowk on Tuesday ( March 23) where legislators accompanying deputy commissioner engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and DPO Hassan Iqbal would open the day long activities by hoisting the national flag

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The main Pakistan Day ceremony would be held at Katcjhery Chowk on Tuesday ( March 23) where legislators accompanying deputy commissioner engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and DPO Hassan Iqbal would open the day long activities by hoisting the national flag.

The whole city would reverberate with the sound of sirens to be played at 7:58 am Tuesday morning.

National anthem will be played while the people would stay standing as mark of respect. Youngsters would also sing national songs and participate in sports and other healthy activities to celebrate the occasion.