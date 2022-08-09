UrduPoint.com

Main Procession Of 10th Muharram Culminates Peacefully

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Main procession of 10th Muharram culminates peacefully

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :The main 10th Muharram procession culminated peacefully in the metropolitan city on Tuesday.

According to details, the 10th of Muharram was marked with due solemnity and sanctity.

Before the main procession in Karachi, the main assembly of Ashura Day was held at Nishtar Park, which was addressed by Allama Shahshah Hussain Naqvi.

After the Majlis, the main Ashura Day procession was taken out from Nishtar Park, which reached near the Tibet Center through Sadar.

After the noon prayer, the participants of the main procession proceed towards the next destination.

The main procession concluded at Imam Bargah Hussainiya Iraniyan Kharadar through its designated routes.

Strict security arrangements have been made on the procession routes, police and Rangers personnel have been deployed, personnel armed with snipers have been deployed on tall buildings.

Apart from aerial surveillance, the procession is also being monitored from the control center.

Mobile phone service has been suspended at various places in Karachi, including the passageways of the procession.

The Sindh government has banned double riding of motorcycles across the province including Karachi.

Drone coverage of Muharram processions and congregations was also banned.

Markets and shops in MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Empress Market, Regal, Lighthouse have been sealed in view of the Ashura Day procession.

According to the traffic police, MA Jinnah Road was completely closed for traffic and the streets coming in the procession routes have been closed with containers.

Police said the Dow University Road was open to reach Civil Hospital and traffic was diverted from Soldier Bazar to Coast Guard or Nishtar Road.

Traffic coming from Nazimabad was diverted from Lasbela to Nishtar Road and Garden.

The traffic police has said that the traffic coming from Liaquatabad was sent to Tin Hatti, Martin Road, Jail Road.

Vehicles was sent from Liaquatabad to Nazimabad Chowrangi via Super Highway.

Traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quadeen was not allowed to go beyond the Khudadad signal.

