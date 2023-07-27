Open Menu

Main Procession Of 8th Muhrram Culminates Peacefully

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The main procession of 8th Muharram was taken out in Khairpur, from Markazi Imam Barhgah Hydery on Thursday, which passed through various traditional routes and later culminated at Hussaini Imambargah, old Karachi road.

All main roads leading to the procession route remained closed for traffic. The traffic was diverted to alternative routes. As many as 1500 police officials were deployed where the procession passed through city, said Khairpur SSP Mir Rohail Khan Khoso.

Besides, the policemen were also deployed at 15 rooftops on the route.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Javed Sonharo Jiskani monitored security of the central procession at the control system established at the SSP office with the help of closed-circuit television cameras installed at different places.

He directed the police to provide report of security monitoring on daily basis till the 10th Muharram. DIG Sukkur also asked the officers of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts for strengthening of coordination with Rangers and other law enforcement agencies so that intelligence could be shared on time to avert any incident.

