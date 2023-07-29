Open Menu

Main Procession Of Ashura-e-Muharram Emergeed From Nishter Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Main procession of Ashura-e-Muharram emergeed from Nishter Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The main procession of Ashura-e-Muharram was taken out amid ample security arrangements following a Majlis held at Nishtar Park here Saturday.

Prominent scholar Allama Shehenshah Hussian Naqvi addressed to the participants of the main Majlis.

Scouts also assisted the police and rangers deployed for the security of the procession.

Earlier, the team of Bomb Disposal Squad has cleared the route of the procession.

The main mourning procession of Ashura-e-Muharram passed through its traditional route and scheduled to conclude at Hussainiya Iraniyan Imambargah.

