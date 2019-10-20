Main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) emerged

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain ( R.A) and his companions emerged from Nishter Park which after passing through its traditional route will culminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah Kharadar here on Sunday.

Law enforcement agencies have adopted extraordinary security measure on the entire route of the main Chehlum Procession.

All roads, streets and lanes leading to route of main procession are closed mostly with containers or heavy vehicles to stop unwanted entries.

The pillion riding has banned, besides suspension of cellular network services in the metropolis.