Main Procession Of Chehlum To Emerge From Sukkur Markazi Imam Bargah
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Following the special directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, on Sunday has finalized the security and traffic arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) processions in the Sukkur city.
According to the traffic plan, the main procession of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) will emerge from the Markazi Imambargah Ghareeb Abad, pass through its designated routes, and then conclude.
More than 200 officers of the Sukkur Police will perform their duties in a professional manner.
Participants of the procession will park their vehicles in designated areas, and alternative routes have been arranged for the convenience of citizens.
SSP Sukkur has appealed to citizens to use alternative routes during the procession and to cooperate with the district police to untoward any incident.
