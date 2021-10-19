Main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) emerges from Memon Masjid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 under strict security arrangements emerged from Memon Masjid to culminate at Nishter Park, after passing through on its traditional route here on Tuesday.

Different processions which emerged from other parts of the city also merged into the main procession while various events are also being organized in the metropolis to observe the day.

Police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies have adopted foolproof security measures for the procession as all the streets, roads, and lanes leading to the route of the main procession have been sealed with containers to prohibit any unwanted entry.

Earlier in the day, the bomb disposal squad conducted sweeping of the route with the help of detectors and sniffer dogs.

The main procession is led by the leader of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, Allama Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, Haji Hanif Tayyab, Maulana Abrar Ahmad Rahmani, and other Ulema.

The city traffic police personnel have also been deployed on the route of the main procession as well as on the alternative traffic routes arranged for the Rabi-ul-Awal 12 procession to ensure a smooth flow of traffic to facilitate the masses.

The participants of the processions are holding placards and banners in their hands while food items as "Langar" are also being distributed among the participants of the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).