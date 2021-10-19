UrduPoint.com

Main Procession Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) Emerges From Memon Masjid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) emerges from Memon Masjid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 under strict security arrangements emerged from Memon Masjid to culminate at Nishter Park, after passing through on its traditional route here on Tuesday.

Different processions which emerged from other parts of the city also merged into the main procession while various events are also being organized in the metropolis to observe the day.

Police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies have adopted foolproof security measures for the procession as all the streets, roads, and lanes leading to the route of the main procession have been sealed with containers to prohibit any unwanted entry.

Earlier in the day, the bomb disposal squad conducted sweeping of the route with the help of detectors and sniffer dogs.

The main procession is led by the leader of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, Allama Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, Haji Hanif Tayyab, Maulana Abrar Ahmad Rahmani, and other Ulema.

The city traffic police personnel have also been deployed on the route of the main procession as well as on the alternative traffic routes arranged for the Rabi-ul-Awal 12 procession to ensure a smooth flow of traffic to facilitate the masses.

The participants of the processions are holding placards and banners in their hands while food items as "Langar" are also being distributed among the participants of the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Related Topics

Rangers Police Traffic Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.