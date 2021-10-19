Main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) culminates peacefully

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 under the strict security arrangements emerged from Boulten Market - Memon Masjid and after passing through its traditional route peacefully culminated at Nishter Park nearby the Naumaish Chowrangi here on Tuesday.

Leader of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, Allama Shah Abdul Haq Qadri along with prominent Ulema Haji Hanif Tayyab, Maulana Abrar Ahmad Rahmani and others led the main procession.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and others joined the main procession of Eid Milad–un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) nearby the Memon Masjid.

Earlier, the bomb disposal squad conducted sweeping of the whole route of the main procession with the help of detectors and sniffer dogs.

Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies made foolproof security arrangements for the procession as all the streets, roads and lanes leading to the route of main procession were sealed with containers to prohibit any unwanted entry.

The participants of the processions with placards and banners in their hands were raising slogans "Sarkar ki Aamad Marhaba".

The participants of the processions were served with food items as "Langar" including tea, candies, biscuits, coffee, Aab-e-Zam Zam, dates and cooked meals throughout the route.

Stalls of drinking, cold drinks, medical services and food items were also established on the route of procession.

Around 5,000 police officers and personnel including Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) teams of the Special Security Unit of Karachi police were assigned for security of the central procession including the routes and corridors of the main procession.

As many as 750 volunteers of various NGOs also assisted the law enforcers in connection with the security of the main procession.

The city traffic police personnel were also deployed to maintain on the main procession routes as well as on the alternative traffic routes to ensure smooth flow of traffic. All mobile phone services were suspended on the day.

Different other processions also merged into the main procession of the day while various events were also organized in the metropolis to observe the day.

At least 40 processions were also taken out by Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat from all over the metropolis on the day, while Mahafil-e-Milad and other events were also held at different parts of Karachi in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Famous roundabouts, buildings, mosques, commercial centers, big and small markets were also beautifully illuminated with colorful lights and people, especially youths and children were seen taken selfies to capture their memories on the occasion.