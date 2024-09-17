Open Menu

Main Procession Of Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) Culminates Peacefully Amid Tight Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) culminates peacefully amid tight security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The annual procession of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), which passed through various routes in the city, concluded peacefully on Monday.

On this occasion, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration ensured comprehensive security and efficient traffic management in the Federal Capital.

To celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), all the major buildings and sites were adorned with lights. Sabeels and langars were also arranged for the participants of the procession.

Participants in the procession chanted slogans such as "Marhaba ya Mustafa" and "Sarkar Ki Amad Marhaba."

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, conducted a detailed review of the arrangements for the procession in the capital. Accompanied by the ADC General and relevant Assistant Commissioners, the DC oversaw the preparations and ensured that all measures were in place for a peaceful procession.

The DC emphasized that strict security measures had been implemented along the entire procession route. These included the deployment of a large police force and a bomb disposal squad to ensure public safety. Drone cameras were also used to monitor the procession, ensuring security personnel could respond swiftly if needed.

Speaking to the media, the DC mentioned that the district administration, with the support of traffic police, had devised a traffic management plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession. Alternative routes were provided to minimize disruptions for citizens during the event.

Islamabad authorities remained committed to maintaining peace and order while respecting the significance of the occasion. The city's focus was on ensuring a safe environment for both participants and residents.

