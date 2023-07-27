Open Menu

Main Procession Of Muharram 8 Concludes Peacefully

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:16 PM

The main procession of Muharram-ul-Haram 8, 1445 AH, culminated peacefully in the city here on Thursday

The main procession of the day was taken out amid ample security arrangements from Nishter Park.

Earlier, a Majlis held at Nishtar Park, under strict security measures by law enforcement agencies.

As the procession emerged from Nishter Park, and continued on its traditional route under strict security provided by police and rangers for the participants of the procession while the bomb disposal squad had already cleared the route of the procession.

All the lanes and roads linked to the route of procession were blocked with containers and other obstacles to stop unwanted entry.

All the visitors were only allowed to enter from the designated points after passing through the walk-through gates and body search.

Alternate routes were made for traffic to ensure a smooth journey of the people towards their respective destinations.

The procession after passing through from its traditional route including Nishtar Park to Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mahfil Shah-e-Khorasan, M.A.Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preddy Street, again M.A.Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, Nishtar Road, Altaf Hussain Road (Old Napier Road), M.A.Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar, Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road to end at Hussainiya Iranian Imambargah.

