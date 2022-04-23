UrduPoint.com

Main Procession Of Yaum-e-Ali (RA) Concludes Peacefully

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 08:48 PM

The main procession to mark the Yaum-e-Ali (RA) concluded peacefully at Karbela Gamay Shah amid stringent security arrangements here on Saturday

The main procession was taken out from Imambargah Mubarak Haveli, Mochi Gate. Different khateeb and zakars paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Ali (RA) and highlighted various aspects of his life. Shia organizations set up sabeels of water and milk, juices and food for mourners. The procession concluded at Karbela Gamay Shah after passing through Sunehri Masjid, Rang Mahal, Said Mitha, Tibbi City and Bhaati Gate.

On the directions of DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, the Lahore police made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion. About 5000 officials of Lahore Police performed security duties.

Ten SPs, 25 SDPOs, 80 SHOs, 374 upper subordinates were included.

As many as 258 streets in the route of 5km remained closed with barb wires. Snipers deployed on the buildings in the route of main procession while mobile phone service partially suspendedfor a specific time.

Elite force, Dolphin Squad and PRU patrolled the surroundings of the procession.

