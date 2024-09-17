Main Processions Concluded In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) As many as 12 main processions of Eid Melad-un-Nabi (SAW) concluded in the district under tight security arrangements here on Tuesday.
Provincial minister Punjab on work and communication Suhaib Ahmed Bharth, Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Khan Awan, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim Khan and District Police Officer Sargodha Dr.
Asad Ejaaz Malhi remained in the field and monitored the processions.
The Main procession of the city was taken out from Noori gate and culminated at Qaunchi morr.
People from all walk of life including Jamaat-e-Islami made special arrangements for the processions.
The provincial minister and commissioner Sargodha made special speeches on the occasion and threw light on the Uswa-e-Nabi (SAW).
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight gas connections disconnected over violation44 seconds ago
-
KP Govt exempts ETEA test for recruitment in BPS-09, below47 seconds ago
-
KP CM calls for following teachings of Holy Prophet as beacon of light11 minutes ago
-
Police foils a dacoity bid, dacoit arrested11 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad u Nabi celebrated in Tando Adam20 minutes ago
-
Women among four drug dealers held, over 16kg hashish recovered in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference highlights the Prophet's (PBUH) guidance for modern educational reforms21 minutes ago
-
Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) procession held21 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle stunts claim lives of brothers21 minutes ago
-
Adoption of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW)'s teaching essential for prosperity, says Nawabzada Iftekhar31 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Committee on Law & Order visit central control room to monitor security arrangements31 minutes ago
-
Salik calls for education reform rooted in teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Seerat-un-Nabi Co ..40 minutes ago