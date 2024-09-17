Main processions concluded in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) As many as 12 main processions of Eid Melad-un-Nabi (SAW) concluded in the district under tight security arrangements here on Tuesday.

Provincial minister Punjab on work and communication Suhaib Ahmed Bharth, Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Khan Awan, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim Khan and District Police Officer Sargodha Dr.

Asad Ejaaz Malhi remained in the field and monitored the processions.

The Main procession of the city was taken out from Noori gate and culminated at Qaunchi morr.

People from all walk of life including Jamaat-e-Islami made special arrangements for the processions.

The provincial minister and commissioner Sargodha made special speeches on the occasion and threw light on the Uswa-e-Nabi (SAW).