Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimiris

Main stream print media of the country on Thursday published supplements highlighting Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and showed solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal observed on August 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Main stream print media of the country on Thursday published supplements highlighting Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and showed solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal observed on August 5.

Various newspapers also published special articles with reference to August 5th, exposing Modi's fascist regime in an illegal and unilateral step by scrapping the special constitutional status of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An article printed the news paper with titled, "Indian violation of global conventions in IIOJK)", said that like its invasion of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, Indian annexation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir on August 5, 2019 was illegal, immoral and blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions.

In another article, titled Kashmir: The World's Most forgotten conflict," the paper said that the people of Kashmir have sent a loud and clear message to international community that the Kashmir issue is not about governance or economic packages or financial incentives as proclaimed by Narendra Modi when he abrogated Article 370 and 35 A on August 5th.

The people of Kashmir want the world to know that the youth of Kashmir are dying on the streets, not asking for jobs their actual demand? It is the demand of the people's right - the right to self determination.

Another newspaper in its article " A tragic anniversary" termed two year ago Indian step as condemnable by revoking special status by tinkering with constitutional provision in an attempt to brush the over seven decade old issue under the carpet.

The article further said that this reprehensible move has failed to break the Kashmirs; spirit and their longing for freedom and dignity.

The newspapers also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan both at national and international platforms for highlighting the Kashmir issue and said that Imran Khan had effectively had raised the Kashmir at all the international forums.

The newspaper mentioned in the article, the letter written by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the United Nation Security Council in which he reminded the world body that the stalemate in IIOJK continues, and the people of the occupied region continued to be denied their fundamental rights by the BJP leg government in New Delhi.

The foreign minister drawn attention to the blatant measures taken by India on August 5, 2019 to consolidate its occupation of the disputed territory, followed by additional unlawful steps to strengthen its colonial hold over IIOJK.

Qureshi said Indian's actions of August 5th, 2019, are a "violation of international law, including the UNSC resolutions.

Electronic media also aired special progremmes on the day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

All the events related to Youm-e-Istehsal were broadcast live all the channels. Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and private tv channels also air special programes to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.