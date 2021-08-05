UrduPoint.com

Main Stream Print Media Publishes Supplements To Express Solidarity With Kashimiris

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:54 PM

Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimiris

Main stream print media of the country on Thursday published supplements highlighting Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and showed solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal observed on August 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Main stream print media of the country on Thursday published supplements highlighting Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and showed solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal observed on August 5.

Various newspapers also published special articles with reference to August 5th, exposing Modi's fascist regime in an illegal and unilateral step by scrapping the special constitutional status of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An article printed the news paper with titled, "Indian violation of global conventions in IIOJK)", said that like its invasion of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, Indian annexation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir on August 5, 2019 was illegal, immoral and blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions.

In another article, titled Kashmir: The World's Most forgotten conflict," the paper said that the people of Kashmir have sent a loud and clear message to international community that the Kashmir issue is not about governance or economic packages or financial incentives as proclaimed by Narendra Modi when he abrogated Article 370 and 35 A on August 5th.

The people of Kashmir want the world to know that the youth of Kashmir are dying on the streets, not asking for jobs their actual demand? It is the demand of the people's right - the right to self determination.

Another newspaper in its article " A tragic anniversary" termed two year ago Indian step as condemnable by revoking special status by tinkering with constitutional provision in an attempt to brush the over seven decade old issue under the carpet.

The article further said that this reprehensible move has failed to break the Kashmirs; spirit and their longing for freedom and dignity.

The newspapers also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan both at national and international platforms for highlighting the Kashmir issue and said that Imran Khan had effectively had raised the Kashmir at all the international forums.

The newspaper mentioned in the article, the letter written by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the United Nation Security Council in which he reminded the world body that the stalemate in IIOJK continues, and the people of the occupied region continued to be denied their fundamental rights by the BJP leg government in New Delhi.

The foreign minister drawn attention to the blatant measures taken by India on August 5, 2019 to consolidate its occupation of the disputed territory, followed by additional unlawful steps to strengthen its colonial hold over IIOJK.

Qureshi said Indian's actions of August 5th, 2019, are a "violation of international law, including the UNSC resolutions.

Electronic media also aired special progremmes on the day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

All the events related to Youm-e-Istehsal were broadcast live all the channels. Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and private tv channels also air special programes to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Narendra Modi Jammu New Delhi August 2019 Media TV All Government PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on S ..

UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on Shared Interests - Spokesman

43 seconds ago
 Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

44 seconds ago
 Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to ..

Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to explore new markets: Ambassad ..

46 seconds ago
 Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes st ..

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes stresses

9 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be ..

Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be Settled at Bargaining Table

9 minutes ago
 PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission ..

PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission to education channels on zero ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.