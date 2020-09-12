Main suspect in Motorway gang-rape case arrested, sources

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab police claim that DNA of a suspect whose record was there in criminal database since 2013 has matched and next 24 hours are important for major breakthrough.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) The main suspect involved in Motorway gang-rape case was arrested by the police, the sources said on Saturday.

The police sources said that the suspect was arrested on Friday but his arrest was kept secret.

The other suspect, police said, was Abid Malhi who was the resident of Fort Abbas. Police said that Abid Malhi was not arrested so far and CTD officials were conducting raids to arrest him.

“A suspect has been arrested in Motorway gang-rape case,” the sources seeking anonymity said.

According to the sources, Other suspect Abid Malhi was involved in many heinous crimes and his record in criminal data was presence since 2013.

They said that development report on investigation of the case including the arrest of the main suspect was submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

“There is major development in the Motorway rape case,” the Punjab CM was told. He was briefed that DNA of a suspect matched during the investigation.

“Evidences have been collected through DNA matching,” the sources further said.

During the meeting, the Punjab Chief Minister told that there would be major breakthrough in the said case.

“The victim family will get justice,” Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said, adding that the criminals could not escape punishment.

“I personally monitoring the investigation of the case,” Mr. Buzdar said. He stated that Punjab government and the entire nation was standing by the victim family. Every Pakistani was sad by his heart over this shocking incident, he added.