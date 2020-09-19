Main suspect in Motorway gang-rape incident dodges police from just 10-feet distance in Nankana

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) Main suspect in Sialkot-Lahore Motorway gang-rape case Abid Ali escaped arrest by dodging police from a very short distance of 10-feet in Nanakana Sahib.

Abid Ali was at the house of her sister-in-law Kishwar Bibi in old Nankana sahib area at 4:00 pm on Thursday.

However, the suspect successfully dodged police officials who were there just 10-feet away. Abid Ali called her sister-in-law Kishwar Bibi to meet him at Bilar Bhatti Park—very near to her house. Police reached there to arrest him on the tip of an informant but it was very small team of four constables led by Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned.

The local people say that there was only five-minute distance between City Police Station and Bilar Bhatti Park.

“He just pushed me away and ran away,” said Kishwar Bibi while talking to a reporter of UrduPoint. She stated that he went to a nearby graveyard to hide himself in the bushes.

Earlier, police failed to arrest him when Abid Ali was in Raja Jang Bazaar in Kasur. The suspect had to visit the house of a relative but he gauged the presence of the police officials there and thus he ran away.

“The police officers were present there at the house of his relative where he was due to come but as he reached the door of his relative he realized the presence of police and successfully escaped from there,” a police source said.

The latest reports say that brother of his brother-in-law was arrested by the police on Saturday just to convey him a message that he should surrender before the law. However, the main suspect is still at large.

On Sept 9, main suspect Abid Ali and his accomplice Shafqat gang-raped a woman in front of her children at Lahore-Sialkot Motorway when she was waiting for help after her car ran out of fuel during her travel from Gujranwala to Lahore.

The shocking incident took place in Gujjarpura police precinct.

Co-accused Shafqat was arrested.

The police, however, is facing huge criticism over failure to arrest the mains suspect.

“We shall arrest him soon,” CCP Lahore Umar Sheikh had said while talking to the reporters on the next day of the incident.