Main suspect of motorway gang-rape case sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :-:An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Model Town police produced the accused with a muffled face in strict security.

A deputy prosecutor general requested the court to shift the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade while submitting an application by the investigation officer for the purpose. He stated that the accused was not nominated in the FIR but his DNA sample had matched with a sample obtained from the victim. He contended that as per law, identification parade of the accused was a mandatory requirement.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for 14 days and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term.The court directed the investigation officer to conclude the parade as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the police also produced Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, co-accused in motorway gang rape case, in the court on expiry of his judicial remand term.

The police requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

At this, the court allowed the request and handed over the accused to police on physical remand till October 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abid Mallhi was arrested by police on October 12 , after remaining fugitive for a month. The arrest came after the police, as a strategy, released Malhi's parents, brothers and wife, allowing them to use their old mobile phone SIMs to trap him. The accused contacted his mother and expressed desire to meet her. The accused reached the house of his mother and was arrested by the police.

On September 9, the accused- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).