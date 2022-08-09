Main Zul Jinnah procession culminates at Karbala Gamay Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :The main Zul Jinnah procession of the city culminated peacefully at Karbala Gamay Shah here on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

While, a large number of the faithful paid rich homage and offered Fateha for their forefathers and other late relatives at graveyards in the city throughout the day of 10th Muharramul Haram.

The main mourning procession, which was appeared from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate at 11:30 p.m yesterday (Monday), marched through its traditional route including Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taksali and Bhati Gate.

During the procession, the mourners held Majalis-e-Azadari at main chowks of the route and also flagellated themselves to express their deep sentiments and aspirations with Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, who laid down even their lives in Karbala for the cause of justice, righteousness and elevation of islam.

While, Anjuman Shiiti Haider-e-Karar and other Shiiti organisations made arrangements to facilitate the mourners by serving them meal, beverages, tea and milk alongside the procession's route.

The law enforcement agencies made elaborate security arrangements to ensure full protection to the participants of the procession as well as the public and private property.

At the end point of Karbala Gamey Shah, the participants of the mourning procession started Shaam-e-Ghariban.

Meanwhile, mourning processions and Majalis-e-Azadari were also held in all the Imambargahs including Imambargah Gulshan-e-Zahra Bhekewal Mor, Bibi Pak Daman Empress Road, Qasr-e-Batool Shadman Colony, Khaima-e-Sadaat Islampura in different parts of the city.

Nohas were recited throughout the processions' journey paying homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala. Zakirs and orators also held the Majalis to highlight the patience and commitment of these sacred personalities.

Police high ups visited Karbala Gamey Shah and inspected the security arrangements made for main procession of 10th Muharram. They also visited the route of main procession and directed the police to implement the security plan strictly.

Heavy contingents of police were deputed at processions routes and Majalis in the province to provide security cover to the participants.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) close circuit cameras throughout the routes monitored the procession, while special monitoring cells were also set up by Punjab Home Department to keep vigil on suspects.

All the SPs, DSPs and SHOs also to maintained strict monitoring on the activities of criminals and miscreants in their respective areas so as to avoid any untoward incident on Ashura.

While, the Rescue-1122 service, Edhi Foundation and other private organisations also remained alert to play their active role in case of any emergency or mishap during performance of the religious rituals of the faithful.

Under extraordinary security cover, officials of city district government, towns, LESCO, WASA, TEPA (Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency), sensitive agencies, volunteers and workers of Lahore Waste Management Company also accompanied the main process to perform their duties where needed.

Meanwhile, a large number of the faithful paid rich homage and offered Fateha for their forefathers and other late relatives, while visiting the respective graveyards in the city throughout the day of 10th Muharramul Haram (Tuesday).

Keeping in view the religious importance of the Youm-e-Ashura (10th Muharramal Haram), the faithful laid floral wreath, and put rose petals and date palm leaves on their graves, besides filling the fixed pots at graveyards with pulses and water to feed the pigeons and other birds.

Many moving moments were witnessed at the graveyards when the faithful remembered their departed relatives with tearing eyes and recalling their sweet memories. They also offered Fateha Khuwani and recitation from the Holy Quran for the departed souls as well as sought forgiveness, eternal peace and best niche in the paradise from Allah Almighty.

There was a great deal of rush at the Mian Mir Graveyard, Miani Sahib Graveyard, Firdosia Graveyard, Mominpura Graveyard and other large and small graveyards in various localities of the metropolitan city.