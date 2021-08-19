Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

The main procession of Zuljanah was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate here on Wednesday night amid tight security arrangements which will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah tomorrow (Thursday) 10th of Muharramul Haram

The procession would pass through its traditional routes, including Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Mubarik Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Koocha Qazi Khana, Imambargah Maulvi Feroze Ali, Koocha Miskeenan, Mohalla Pir Gillanian, Imambargah Syed Rajjab Ali Shah, Chauhatta Mufti Baqir, Chowk Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Mosque, Dabbi Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Sayd Mittha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakimaan, Uchi Mosque and Bhaati Chowk to reach Karbala Gamay Shah.

The foolproof security arrangements had been put in place along the routes of the main procession to avoid any untoward incident.

Various facilities, including Rescue-1122 service, along with availability of medical facilities had also been ensured.

Meanwhile, the 9th Muharram's Zuljanah procession was taken out from Pando Street here. A large number of mourners participated in the procession. It started from Pando Street followed its traditional routes, including Noori Building, Siraj Building Chowk, Syedaan Chowk, Islampura Bazaar, Nilibar Mor, Civil Secretariat, Old Anarkali after which the procession passing through AG office reached Imambargah Khaime-e-Sadaat. The procession returned to Pando Street where it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of small and large processions were taken out fromdifferent parts of the city while Majalis-e-Aza were also held.