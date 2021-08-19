Main Zuljinnah procession culminates at Karbala Gamay Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Ashur (10th of Muharram-ul-Haram) was observed in the provincial capital with solemnity.

The main Zuljinnah procession, which was taken out from Nisar Haveli (Walled City) yesterday (9th of Muharram-ul-Haram) peacefully culminated here at Karbala Gamay Shah on Thursday. At Karbala Gamay Shah, a Majlis (mourning meeting) was held to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala.

The main mourning procession was passed through its traditional routes including Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Mubarik Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Koocha Qazi Khana, Imambargah Maulvi Feroze Ali, Koocha Miskeenan, Mohalla Pir Gillanian, Imambargah Syed Rajjab Ali Shah, Chauhatta Mufti Baqir, Chowk Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Mosque, Dabbi Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Sayd Mittha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakimaan, Uchi Mosque and Bhaati Chowk.

Police made special security arrangements for the participants along the routes of processions to avoid any untoward incident.

Various facilities including Rescue-1122 service, food and medical camps were also ensured district administration. The Punjab government had set up three makeshift hospitals at the route of the main procession for providing medical treatment to the participants in case of any emergency.

Mobile phone service remained suspended in most parts of the city due to security concerns. The mourning processions were monitored through 650 close circuit cameras (CCTV) at Deputy Commissioner Office's control room.

Around 80 processions were taken out from different places of the city and the main procession which was concluded at Karbala Gamay Shah, whereas 386 Majalis were also held in the provincial capital.

Heavy contingents of police personnel were deployed along the routes of processions to provide foolproof security to the participants while the route of main procession remained sealed by placing containers and installing barbed-wire whereas pillion riding on motorcycles was also banned.