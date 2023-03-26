Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However light rain/ drizzle may occur at isolated places in districts Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Harani, Shrani and Dera Bugti.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -5.5 degree centigrade and 0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Sunday.

While rain was recorded in Loralai and Ziarat.