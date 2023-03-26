UrduPoint.com

Mainly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However light rain/ drizzle may occur at isolated places in districts Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Harani, Shrani and Dera Bugti.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -5.5 degree centigrade and 0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Sunday.

While rain was recorded in Loralai and Ziarat.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Dera Bugti Loralai Ziarat May Sunday

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

8 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

14 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.