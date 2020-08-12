Mainly cloudy with chances of light rain likely in Karachi on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast mainly cloudy weather with chances of light rain or drizzle in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot or very hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However, light rain or drizzle may occur in Karachi Division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal & Jamshoro districts in the next 24 hours.