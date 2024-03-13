Open Menu

Mainly Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country while cold in upper parts. Light rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country while cold in upper parts. Light rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper/central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in upper Sindh, northern Balochistan, central/southern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 24mm, Muzaffarabad (Airport 27, City 24), Rawalakot 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 20, Lower 14), Pattan 16, Kakul 14, Malam Jabba, Chitral 13, Mirkhani, Drosh, Saidu Sharif 12, Kalam 11, Balakot 09 , Cherat 06, Peshawar (City) 04, Bacha Khan (Airport), Takht Bhai, Parachinar 03, Bannu 01, Sindh: Mohenjodaro 17, Khairpur 16, Larkana 12, Sukkur 07, Jacobabad 02, Padidan 01, Balochistan: Quetta (City 13, Samungli 11), Kalat 11, Zhob 05, Khuzdar 04, Sibbi 03, Zhob, Panjgur 01, Punjab: Murree 08 , Rawalpindi (Chaklala 07, Shamsabad 03), Islamabad (Airport 07, Zero Point, Golra 03, Saidpur 02), Attock 04, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Chakwal 02, Multan (Airport, City) and Layyah 01mm.

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 03 inches and Kalam 02 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -07 C, Kalam -03, Gupis -02 and Bagrote -01C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Sahiwal Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Sukkur Saidu Larkana Jacobabad Chakwal Toba Tek Singh Khairpur Chitral Dir Kalat Khuzdar Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Panjgur Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

11 minutes ago
 Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial ..

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

10 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force

10 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

10 minutes ago
 LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Ru ..

LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006

10 minutes ago
 CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

14 minutes ago
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity ..

Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14

14 minutes ago
 RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis pati ..

RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients

14 minutes ago
 Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breac ..

Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct

17 minutes ago
 Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

14 minutes ago
 Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

14 minutes ago
 Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 comme ..

Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan