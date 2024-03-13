Mainly Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country while cold in upper parts. Light rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper/central parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in upper Sindh, northern Balochistan, central/southern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The rainfall recorded was Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 24mm, Muzaffarabad (Airport 27, City 24), Rawalakot 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 20, Lower 14), Pattan 16, Kakul 14, Malam Jabba, Chitral 13, Mirkhani, Drosh, Saidu Sharif 12, Kalam 11, Balakot 09 , Cherat 06, Peshawar (City) 04, Bacha Khan (Airport), Takht Bhai, Parachinar 03, Bannu 01, Sindh: Mohenjodaro 17, Khairpur 16, Larkana 12, Sukkur 07, Jacobabad 02, Padidan 01, Balochistan: Quetta (City 13, Samungli 11), Kalat 11, Zhob 05, Khuzdar 04, Sibbi 03, Zhob, Panjgur 01, Punjab: Murree 08 , Rawalpindi (Chaklala 07, Shamsabad 03), Islamabad (Airport 07, Zero Point, Golra 03, Saidpur 02), Attock 04, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Chakwal 02, Multan (Airport, City) and Layyah 01mm.
The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 03 inches and Kalam 02 inches.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -07 C, Kalam -03, Gupis -02 and Bagrote -01C.
