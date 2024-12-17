Mainly Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
While very cold and cloudy weather is expected in hilly areas of the country.
However, light rain/light snowfall may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.
Shallow to moderate fog (in patches) is likely at few places in Northeast/South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.
As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas.
Shallow fog prevailed at few places in north/eastern Punjab.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09 C, Skardu, Gupis, Bagrote -07, Gilgit -06, Astore, Hunza and Quetta -04C.
