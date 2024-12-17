Open Menu

Mainly Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While very cold and cloudy weather is expected in hilly areas of the country.

However, light rain/light snowfall may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.

Shallow to moderate fog (in patches) is likely at few places in Northeast/South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas.

Shallow fog prevailed at few places in north/eastern Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09 C, Skardu, Gupis, Bagrote -07, Gilgit -06, Astore, Hunza and Quetta -04C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Skardu May

Recent Stories

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

11 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

1 hour ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

1 hour ago
 Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinent ..

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan