Mainly Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that moderate to dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning/night. The public are advised to be cautious during travelling.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province while dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 09/05, Chitral 15/01, Timergara 18/00, Dir 13/-01, Mirkhani 16/-02, Kalam 13/-05, Drosh 15/02, Saidu Sharif N.A, Pattan 21/08, Malam Jabba 09/01, Takht Bhai 08/03, Kakul 17/02, Balakot 18/02, Parachinar 14/02, Bannu 16/02, Cherat 17/05, DI Khan City 12/03.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -05°c in Kalam and -04°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

