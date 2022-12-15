Mainly cold, dry forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -3.0 degree centigrade and - 6.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.