Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -3.5 degree centigrade and - 7.9 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

While very cold is expected in central and northern parts with the frosty condition in Kalat and Ziarat.