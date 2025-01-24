Open Menu

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold, dry weather for Balochistan, while very cold conditions in central/northern hilly areas. However, partly cloudy situation may prevail in western districts during next 24 hours.

The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded at -7.5 minus degrees centigrade, 4.0 minus degrees centigrade in Quetta on Friday, and Dalbandin will received rain.

