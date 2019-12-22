UrduPoint.com
Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of The Country

Sun 22nd December 2019

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas on Monday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center Islamabad, however, dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Frost is also likely to be observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab during the period.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas. However, rain occurred at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall of 02mm was recorded at Skardu.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (°C) were recorded at Skardu -11, Gupis -10, Kalam, Kalat -07, Astore -06°C, Bagrote, Parachinar -05°C, Hunza, Dir, Gilgit, Malamjabba, Quetta -04°C and Chitral-03°C.

According to synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

