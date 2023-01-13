Mainly cold, dry weather likely in most parts country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.

However, very cold weather is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan and Potohar region during next 24 hours.

Dense foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Sindh.

Frost is also expected at isolated places in Potohar region and Kashmir during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was still affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, rain occurred in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan. Snowfall was also recorded in Malam Jabba, Kalam, Gupis, Murree, Chitral, Drosh, Astore, Bagrote and Dir. While, dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The rainfall recorded was Kashmir: Rawalakot 23mm, Muzaffarabad (Airport 14, City10), Garhi Dupatta 14, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 16, Malam Jabba, Pattan 14, Kakul 10, Dir (Upper 04), Balakot, Drosh 06, Kalam 05, Chitral 02, Punjab : Sialkot (City 21, Airport 15), Narowal 12, Murree 06, Islamabad (Zero Point 02, Saidpur 01), Attock 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 07, Chillas 05, Astore 02, Bunji, Bagrote 01. Balochistan: Kalat02 mm.

The snowfall (inches) recorded was Malam Jabba 07, Kalam 05, Gupis 03, Murree 02.5, Chitral, Drosh, Astore 01, Bagrote and Dir Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Ziarat -15 C, Kalat -11, Leh -10, Quetta, Dalbandin -08, Nokundi -07, Gupis, Malam Jabba, Parachinar -06, Kalam, Zhob -05, Astore and Panjgur -04C.