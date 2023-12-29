Open Menu

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Mainly cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/07, Chitral 18/-01, Timergara 23/02, Dir 22/-01, Mirkhani 12/01, Kalam 17/-04, Drosh 17/04, Saidu Sharif 22/02, Pattan 24/16, Malam Jabba 14/03, Takht Bhai 23/04, Kakul 21/03, Balakot 23/03, Parachinar 15/00, Bannu 26/04, Cherat 17/07, DI Khan City 26/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -04°c each in Kalam and Tirah valley of Khyber district.

APP/vak

