Mainly cold, dry weather to prevail in most KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as Peshawar on Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 26/05, Chitral 20/05, Timergara 24/06, Dir 23/01, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 19/-2, Drosh 17/06, Saidu Sharif 25/02, Pattan 24/17, Malam Jabba 15/03, Takht Bhai 26/06, Kakul 22/04, Balakot 25/04, Parachinar 25/02, Bannu 28/06 , Cherat 17/08 and D.I. Khan 30/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°C in Kalam.