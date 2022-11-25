UrduPoint.com

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Mainly cold, dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as Peshawar on Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 26/05, Chitral 20/05, Timergara 24/06, Dir 23/01, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 19/-2, Drosh 17/06, Saidu Sharif 25/02, Pattan 24/17, Malam Jabba 15/03, Takht Bhai 26/06, Kakul 22/04, Balakot 25/04, Parachinar 25/02, Bannu 28/06 , Cherat 17/08 and D.I. Khan 30/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

28 minutes ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

44 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.