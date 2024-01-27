Open Menu

Mainly Cold Weather Likely To Persist In Most Areas Of Country

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Mainly cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while, very cold in upper districts during the next 12 hours, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

However, rain and snowfall over mountain in upper areas is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and coastal areas of Balochistan during evening/night.

Dense fog and smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh.

Very cold weather is likely in these areas due to dense fog.

Temperature of major cities recorded in °C, Islamabad and Muzaffarabad four degrees centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar five, Quetta seven, Gilgit and Murree one degrees centigrade.

