Mainly cold weather with chilly conditions in hilly areas predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted mainly dry weather in most districts of the province, while cold in the hilly areas.

In a daily weather forecast report it said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night and morning. The centre advised the travellers on motorways and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/11, Chitral 23/02, Timergara 25/08, Dir 23/02, Mirkhani 24/04, Kalam 18/-02, Drosh 21/08, Saidu Sharif 23/06, Pattan 28/10, Malam Jabba 15/04, Takht Bhai 25/10, Kakul 21/05, Balakot 25/06, Parachinar 18/03, Bannu 25/10, Cherat 19/09, DI Khan City 27/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°c in Kalam.