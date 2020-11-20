Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold weather expected in upper hilly areas, whereas fog likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours,a MET office reported.

Rain (mm) occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 13, kalam 12, Kakul 09, Dir (Upper 06, Lower 02), Cherat 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 11, City 07), Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot 10, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 02, Punjab: Murree, Islamabad (A/P) 01.

Snowfall (Inch): Kalam 07.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -10°C, Kalam -09°C, Kalat -07°C, Ziarat -06°C, Astore -05, Gupis, Bagrote, Malam Jabba -04°C and Quetta -03°C.