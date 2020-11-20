UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold weather expected in upper hilly areas, whereas fog likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours,a MET office reported.

Rain (mm) occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 13, kalam 12, Kakul 09, Dir (Upper 06, Lower 02), Cherat 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 11, City 07), Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot 10, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 02, Punjab: Murree, Islamabad (A/P) 01.

Snowfall (Inch): Kalam 07.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -10°C, Kalam -09°C, Kalat -07°C, Ziarat -06°C, Astore -05, Gupis, Bagrote, Malam Jabba -04°C and Quetta -03°C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Dir Kalat Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Ziarat Balakot Garhi Dupatta

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins â€˜Worldâ€™s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

25 minutes ago

U.S. Government And Womenâ€™s Business Opportunity ..

1 hour ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

1 hour ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

1 hour ago

â€˜Iâ€™ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

1 hour ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.