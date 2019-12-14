UrduPoint.com
Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely To Persists

Sat 14th December 2019

Mainly cold,dry weather likely to persists

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold in upper areas,however, light rain( with light snowfall over hills) expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit Baltistan,a MET office reported.

Dense Fog likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Rain/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Kashmir while at isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujrat, Lahore, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Swat, Buner, Hazara, Ziarat and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Rain: Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 24, City 22), Kotli 13, Rawlakot 17, Garhi Dupta 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 13, Balakot 07, Kakul, Pattan, Parachinar, Basham 02, Buner 01, Punjab: Mangla 11, Murree 10, Islamabad (Said pur 08, Bokra 07, Zero Point 06, Golda 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 02), Sialkot (Airport 05, City 03), Jhelum 03, Narowal 02, Gujarat 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore, Skardu 03, Bagrot 01, Balochistan:ZiaratSnowfall (inches): Malam Jabah 06, Murree 04, Skardu 02.

Minimum temperatures (�C): Skardu -11, Bagrote, Gupis, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Parachinar -04�C, Astore -03�C, Quetta -02�C and Murree -01�C.

