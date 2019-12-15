UrduPoint.com
Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely To Persists

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Mainly cold,dry weather likely to persists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold in upper areas and dense Fog likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours,a MET office reported.

Frost also likely in few areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during forecast period.

Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country. However, rain/thunderstorm occurred at at isolated places in districts of Lasbella, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Dir, Swat, Abottabad , Hazara, Chitral, Bunir, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Balochistan: Lasbella 11, Kashmir: Kotli 10, Rawlakot 07, Muzaffarabad (Airport 4, City 3), Punjab: Chakwal 07, Murree 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 06, Pattan 05, Saidusharif 03, Dir, Drosh, Buner, Malamjabba 02, Peshawar, Mirkhani and Balakot 01.

Snowfall (inches): Malamjabba 02 .

Minimum temperatures recorded, (°C): Skardu -10°C, Kalam -07°C, Malamjabba -06°C, Gupis, Bagrote, Astore -05°C, Rawlakot, Kalat -03°C, Quetta, Murree and Gilgit -02°C.

