Mainly dry, hot weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday forecast that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while in plain areas the weather would remain very hot during the next 24 hours.

However, it said partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Bajaur, Mohmand, and Kurram districts. Moreover, dust raising gusty winds are also expected in plain areas of the province.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 46°C each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.