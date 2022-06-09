Mainly dry, hot weather forecast for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday forecast that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while in plain areas it would remain very hot during the next 24 hours.

However, it said partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Hangu, Kohat & Kurram districts during afternoon evening or night.

Moreover, dust raising winds and dust storms are also expected in plain areas of the province during afternoon or evening.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 46°C each in Dera Ismail Khan and Bunnu districts.