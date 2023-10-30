Open Menu

Mainly Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Mainly dry, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning and night.

It said that fog in isolated pockets is expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Peshawar, while dense fog in isolated pockets at Rashakai to Swabi as well as over highway from Swabi to Jahangira in late night and early morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 30/16, Chitral 26/06, Timergara 28/12, Dir 26/06, Mirkhani 28/09, Kalam 22/02, Drosh 26/11, Saidu Sharif 28/09, Pattan 30/12, Malam Jabba 18/05, Takht Bhai 29/14, Kakul 25/08, Balakot 28/09, Parachinar NA, Bannu 32/15, Cherat 24/12, DI Khan City 33/19.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 02°c in Kalam.

