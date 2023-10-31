Mainly dry, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning & night.

It said that Isolated rain is expected in Upper Dir, Chitral and Swat districts during evening and night hours.

Fog in isolated pockets was also expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Peshawar. While dense fog in isolated places of Rashakai to Swabi as well as over highway from Swabi to Jahangira in late night and early morning.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were; Peshawar 30/16, Chitral 27/05, Timergara 28/12, Dir 27/06, Mirkhani 27/08, Kalam 21/02, Drosh 26/11, Saidu Sharif 27/09, Pattan 30/12, Malam Jabba 19/05, Takht Bhai 29/15, Kakul 24/09, Balakot 28/09, Parachinar NA, Bannu 30/15, Cherat 24/12, DI Khan City 31/19.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 02°c in Kalam.