Open Menu

Mainly Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Mainly dry, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning & night.

It said that Isolated rain is expected in Upper Dir, Chitral and Swat districts during evening and night hours.

Fog in isolated pockets was also expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Peshawar. While dense fog in isolated places of Rashakai to Swabi as well as over highway from Swabi to Jahangira in late night and early morning.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were; Peshawar 30/16, Chitral 27/05, Timergara 28/12, Dir 27/06, Mirkhani 27/08, Kalam 21/02, Drosh 26/11, Saidu Sharif 27/09, Pattan 30/12, Malam Jabba 19/05, Takht Bhai 29/15, Kakul 24/09, Balakot 28/09, Parachinar NA, Bannu 30/15, Cherat 24/12, DI Khan City 31/19.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 02°c in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot From

Recent Stories

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi I ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi International Airport to be ren ..

7 minutes ago
 DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and in ..

DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and investor engagement

8 minutes ago
 Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development ..

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development areas&#039; transactions in Q ..

22 minutes ago
 Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for cle ..

Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for clean hydrogen soars; welcomes th ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Ac ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Academy&#039;s Board of Trustees

22 minutes ago
 Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

22 minutes ago
Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

2 hours ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

2 hours ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

2 hours ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

2 hours ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan