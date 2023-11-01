Open Menu

Mainly Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

It said that isolated rain is expected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar districts.

Fog in isolated pockets was also expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts. While dense fog in isolated packets over Rashakai to Swabi as well as over highway from Swabi to Jahangira in late night and early morning hours was also expected.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed in most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different station of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar 30/17, Chitral 26/06, Timergara 28/12, Dir 27/07, Mirkhani 31/10, Kalam 20/02, Drosh 27/11, Saidu Sharif 27/08, Pattan 29/12, Malam Jabba 19/05, Takht Bhai 30/15, Kakul 25/08, Balakot 27/09, Parachinar NA, Bannu 30/17, Cherat 24/12, DI Khan City 31/20.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 02°c in Kalam.

